Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Pleasant weather continues today! After waking up to lows once again in the mid-40s, readings warmed into the low 80s this afternoon.

Tomorrow morning expect more seasonable temperatures. Morning lows will warm slightly into the lower 50s. Readings will warm again tomorrow into the mid-80s, thanks to continued lack of clouds.

Through Friday, a warming trend will continue with morning lows warming into the upper 50s by Friday and afternoon highs reaching into the mid-80s. Friday afternoon, clouds will begin to build ahead of our next front. Friday night a few stray showers will begin to pop up ahead of the front, and this coverage will continue to build as this system moves eastward.

Late Friday evening a front will move through the southeast. This system will bring scattered showers and storms through Friday night and into early Saturday morning. Conditions will quickly clear following this front, leaving a pleasant end to our Earth Day. Behind the front, readings will dip back into the lower 70s.