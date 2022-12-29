Trending closer to average this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will continue their warming trend this afternoon with readings reaching into the upper 60s. Any clouds moving through this morning will quickly clear out by midday, and we will stay clear for the rest of the afternoon.

We will continue to see this warming trend as we head into the weekend and even into next week. With upper 60s expected by Thursday and lower 70s expected by Saturday.

While we will stay dry for the rest of the workweek, we will see our next chance of rain late Friday with a system moving eastward from Texas. These showers and storms will last through the day on New Year’s Eve. This system has the potential to bring severe weather for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, but this system is expected to weaken as it moves closer to the News 3 area.

We will see a small break in the rain Sunday, before our chance of rain returns at the start of next week with a secondary system on the heels of New Year’s system. These showers will move in late Tuesday and continue through Wednesday afternoon. Conditions will clear back up once this low pressure system moves out, and we will see clear skies for the start of next weekend.