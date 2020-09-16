WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall

The Florida Panhandle and coastal Alabama are taking a pummeling from a resurgent Hurricane Sally as it moves toward the coast. The storm quickly gained strength early Wednesday to become a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds.

The first waves of Sally’s eyewall have reached Orange Beach, Alabama. The Cajun Navy shared this video with WKRG. With landfall expected some time in the coming hours, tens of thousands are without electricity.