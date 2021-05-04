WATCH LIVE COVERAGE HERE: Weather Aware Tuesday evening

WEATHER AWARE: Strong thunderstorms to bring damaging wind threat later this evening.

Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald is tracking the storms.

We are weather aware. The exception humidity is the highest and most oppressive of the year.

Dewpoint temperatures have increased the head index values into the lower to mid 90s. This is not only dangerous for folks working outside. This also adds significant instability that can support storms tonight.

We are bracing for general and significant storms, mainly tonight between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Watch for damaging wind, hail and a possible tornado risk. Tomorrow morning until noon we will watch for these conditions in southern Barbour, Clay, Quitman and Randolph Counties.

We are under an Enhanced Risk or 3 out of 5 for confidence for severe weather all south and east of I-85 and 2 out of 5 all south and east of Columbus for a slight risk. This would include damaging wind, hail, and a few tornadoes. Torrential rainfall will be present with these storms, up 3”of rainfall.

Weather Aware Wednesday morning-MARGINAL-Wednesday 8AM-Noon Southern Barbour, Clay, Quitman, and Randolph Counties-Marginal Risk. 1 out of 5 for confidence for damaging wind, hail, a low risk for tornadoes.

Late Wednesday through Mother’s Day looks great.