 

WATCH LIVE: Jefferson County officials hold press conference on tornado damage in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Commissioners and the Jefferson County EMA held a news conference at Fultondale City Hall to discuss recovery efforts following a tornado that blew through the city Monday night.

The commissioners, mayors and EMA discussed what will be done in assessing the damage and moving forward.

“We also ask that citizens please avoid the hardest hit areas with downed power lines so emergency response personnel can do their jobs,” a statement from the Jefferson County Commission read.

As of Tuesday morning, only one person has died and around 30 have been injured from the storm. 18 of those injured were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials say six people who were trapped after the storm were rescued and are unharmed.

Watch the full press conference in the player above.

