WATCH LIVE UPDATES: First Alert Weather Team
Weather
Posted:
Jan 11, 2020 / 03:25 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 11, 2020 / 03:25 PM EST
Recent Updates
WEATHER ALERT: Strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.
WEATHER ALERT: Watching central Alabama closely 2CT/3ET, then Squall line 5CT-8ET brings another threat
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening
Late morning showers across Central Alabama, strong, isolated storms could follow Saturday afternoon
Dry and mild today, watching Saturday for strong to severe thunderstorms.
Warming-up for now, with storms on the horizon, Weather Aware Saturday
Beautiful and dry for the next couple of days, tracking a chance for storms on Saturday
Sunshine then Weather Aware Weekend
Becoming sunny and breezy this afternoon.
More 7 Day Forecast
