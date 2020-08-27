Watch: Meteorologist has near-miss on camera while covering Hurricane Laura

Weather

by: FOX 8 Web Central and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:

ORANGE, Texas (WJW) – It is not uncommon to see TV crews up close and personal with the stories they’re covering to keep people safe at home.

A storm chaser and meteorologist had a close encounter on camera Thursday morning while covering Hurricane Laura in Orange, Texas.

Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana, but hit as such a massive storm, the impact is spreading across the Gulf Coast.

KSAT’s Justin Horne was broadcasting Thursday and describing 80 mph winds when those powerful winds ripped down a power line, causing a massive flash.

“That’s not good,” he said, keeping his composure.

“We’re going to get out of the way of that.”

Horne later tweeted about the incident, saying they were safe.

“This is what we feared may happen,” he wrote.

