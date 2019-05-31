WATCH: Nearly 100 farmers pray for rain as drought threatens crops

HEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) — Farmers from all over the Wiregrass gathered at the Parker Farm in Headland Friday morning to pray for rain.

Currently, the state is experiencing a moderate drought and according to local farmers, the last three weeks have not been good for the crops.

“We are always at the mercy of the weather so when it has been a long as it has been, it is critical time to open soil moisture to get the plants up and started,” Chris Balkman said.

With the lack of rain, farmers are pleading for help from God, asking other to repent of their sin. One hundred farmers joined together, each with a different crop but the same prayer.

“He can let those clouds up there and let the rain shower those crops, but we must ask forgiveness and until we do that, forget it,” one farmer said.

You can watch one farmer’s sermon in the video above.