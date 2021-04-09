 

WATCH: Tennessee man captures possible tornado forming in his yard

Weather

by: Melissa Greene,

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man captured video of a possible tornado forming over his home in Morgan County on Thursday.

Chris Jones shot this video as storm system with a tornado-warning passed over his home in Sunbright. You can hear his amazement at watching the funnel form. No injuries were reported.

“We are fine,” Jones said via email after the storm passed. “It blew a few shingles off and blew the basketball goal over.”

Jones said he’s “totally embarassed” by yelling his wife’s name, but said he didn’t want her to miss what was happening in their backyard.

The National Weather Service warns people to take cover anytime a tornado threat develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 92% 74° 61°

Saturday

72° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 88% 72° 58°

Sunday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 75° 51°

Monday

82° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 82° 56°

Tuesday

79° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 79° 61°

Wednesday

78° / 61°
Showers
Showers 40% 78° 61°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Showers
Showers 42% 74° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
68°

70°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
70°

71°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
71°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
18%
75°

73°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

72°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
72°

70°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
70°

68°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
68°

67°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
67°

66°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
66°

65°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
65°

64°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
64°

64°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
64°

63°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
63°

63°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
63°

62°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
62°

63°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
63°

63°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
63°

63°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
63°

65°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
65°

65°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
97%
65°

66°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
66°

68°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
68°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories