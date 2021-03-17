WATCH: We are weather alert as severe storms with tornado potential move into the area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Severe storms moving through central Alabama are heading toward the WRBL News 3 viewing area. We are weather alert as we track these potentially damaging storms.

The main threats from the storm system will be tornadoes Thursday morning, damaging wind, large hail and flash flooding.

For Wednesday afternoon we will watch closely for any discreet action over east Alabama and our Georgia counties.

Now is the time to develop a severe weather plan. You can get tips on how to prepare here.

Critically important right now is staying connected, which you can do by downloading our First Alert Weather app and turning on push alerts.