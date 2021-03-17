 

WATCH: We are weather alert as severe storms with tornado potential move into the area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Severe storms moving through central Alabama are heading toward the WRBL News 3 viewing area. We are weather alert as we track these potentially damaging storms.

The main threats from the storm system will be tornadoes Thursday morning, damaging wind, large hail and flash flooding.

For Wednesday afternoon we will watch closely for any discreet action over east Alabama and our Georgia counties.

Now is the time to develop a severe weather plan. You can get tips on how to prepare here.

Wednesday

73° / 65°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 51% 73° 65°

Thursday

71° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 93% 71° 46°

Friday

61° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 5% 61° 43°

Saturday

57° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 57° 39°

Sunday

65° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 65° 41°

Monday

71° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 71° 44°

Tuesday

74° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 74° 52°

60°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

62°

1 PM
Cloudy
18%
62°

64°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
64°

68°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
68°

69°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
69°

71°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
71°

72°

6 PM
Cloudy
21%
72°

73°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
73°

70°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
70°

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
68°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
67°

67°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
67°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
67°

68°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
68°

67°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
85%
67°

67°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
93%
67°

66°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
66°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
66°

67°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
67°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
68°

