WATCH: Weather aware as storm system moves through east Alabama

TODAY: A cold front will stall over the area bringing waves of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some storms have the potential to become strong or severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero and cannot be ruled out so be sure to have a plan in place in case any type of warning is issued. Storms will weaken and move to the South by the late evening.

WEDNESDAY- THURSDAY AM: We are WEATHER ALERT on Wednesday for the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may contain strong winds, hail and an isolated tornado. We could see several waves of storms on Wednesday, the first of which could start during the morning hours. Storms that form in the morning do not look to be severe but could contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall. A warm front will lift to the north allowing more moisture and warmer temperatures to spread across the area. Showers and storms that form during the late afternoon and evening have the potential to be severe with all threats possible. The main cold front associated with this system will continue to track east through the late evening into early Thursday morning, storms along the front will continue to have the potential to be severe with all threats possible.