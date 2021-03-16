WATCH: Weather aware as storm system moves through east Alabama

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – News 3 is tracking a severe thunderstorm lifting out of Pike and Macon Counties in Alabama. As of Tuesday afternoon, we are weather aware going into the evening. The tornado risk is low.
Hazards include brief but heavy rainfall, possible damaging winds, local flash flooding, and wet roads. The dry weather we’ve had means oil and dirt have accumulated on roadways, creating slippery conditions when the rain hits.
A few storms may be severe and pick up momentum as they drift southward.
