The forecast remains unstable through the period, with showers and storms still popping-up, as long as this front is stalled off towards the west trapping an abundance of humidity and sending weak upper level disturbances or waves across the region. The weekend forecast appears to be “less energized”, so we’ll keep average readings around and only sporadic chances for showers and storms in the extended forecast.
Watching for afternoon storms through Friday, and an eye on the tropics
