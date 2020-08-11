Watching for afternoon storms through Friday, and an eye on the tropics

The forecast remains unstable through the period, with showers and storms still popping-up, as long as this front is stalled off towards the west trapping an abundance of humidity and sending weak upper level disturbances or waves across the region. The weekend forecast appears to be “less energized”, so we’ll keep average readings around and only sporadic chances for showers and storms in the extended forecast.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

92° / 75°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 40% 92° 75°

Wednesday

96° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Thursday

94° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 94° 74°

Friday

87° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 73°

Saturday

89° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 89° 72°

Sunday

91° / 72°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 40% 91° 72°

Monday

92° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 92° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
83°

88°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
88°

91°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

94°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

94°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

95°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

