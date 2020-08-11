Watching for afternoon storms through Friday, and an eye on the tropics

Showers and storms on Monday left a little bit of damage with downed trees but also beneficial rain fell across the area as well. This morning we’ll have to watch a few showers and thunderstorms in northern Alabama. If these hold together as they move to the southeast they could bring us some light right shortly before or just around noon or late morning in eastern Alabama. If these storms manage to break apart or fizzle out we’ll see our main storms in the afternoon and evening with heavy rain possible.

Rain chances will pick up Thursday through the first half of the weekend with scattered showers and storms possible each and everyday. This will give us the chance to cool off but also receive beneficial rainfall as well. Look for highs in the low 90s which is just at or a little below average, some may also struggle to get out of the upper 80s.