Watching the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical development likely over the next couple of days

A few showers and storms will be possible today but watching the tropics very closely. A low pressure that was centered over us on Sunday and Monday has finally moved off the Florida gulf coast, from here it will likely form into a tropical depression or possibly into Tropical Storm Barry over the next few days. The overall track of the storm continues to move west with it moving into the Texas/ Louisiana coast by Saturday and Sunday.

What does this mean for us?

with the low paralleling the coast, we can expect moisture from the storm to enter our area. As it strengthens, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday, Friday and possibly into Saturday. Our high temperatures will lower into the upper 80s for some with most in the lower 90s into the end of the week and weekend.

Once the system clears, we’ll start to go back to our normal summer pattern with high temperatures in the low to middle 90s and isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.