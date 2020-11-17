We are high and dry but the next front stalls-out for a warmer wet week through Thanksgiving

A dry cool front just swept through the region and high pressure is still in control, with dry conditions. The winds will subside when high pressure sinks and subsides the air around us.

The mornings will continue to dip into the upper 30s and under all this sunshine readings will rise into the upper 60s. High pressure regains control and we’ll warm back into the lower to mid-70s over the weekend and thanksgiving week.

A cool front enters the region this Sunday and collides with our high pressure, so we’ll capture some moisture and only add a few passing showers in this forecast.

Through Thanksgiving and Black Friday: The week is rather unsettled. This doesn’t mean a washout but there’s certainly a pattern that will not change much until the following Friday or Saturday with a stronger cold front.