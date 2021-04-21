We are seeing less wind Thursday and the potential for damaging wind, Weather Aware Saturday

WEATHER AWARE Saturday 7/6CT AM- Noon/11AMCT:The set-up right now appears to be a low-end risk or 1 out of 5 for isolated severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind with low level-shear, small hail, and a low risk for tornadoes and heavy rainfall.

The latest analysis has the physical front, with a bow echo forming with the first round, and significant or elevated (Severe) storms.

The second wave may be diminished in strength due to the cooler air (from the 1st round of storms) but heavy rainfall will be present, with the surface low.

Sunday through Wednesday of the following week clears out before another unsettled pattern kicks in Thursday, April 29.