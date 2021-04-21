 

We are seeing less wind Thursday and the potential for damaging wind, Weather Aware Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEATHER AWARE Saturday 7/6CT AM- Noon/11AMCT:The set-up right now appears to be a low-end risk or 1 out of 5 for isolated severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind with low level-shear, small hail, and a low risk for tornadoes and heavy rainfall.

The latest analysis has the physical front, with a bow echo forming with the first round, and significant or elevated (Severe) storms.

The second wave may be diminished in strength due to the cooler air (from the 1st round of storms) but heavy rainfall will be present, with the surface low.

Sunday through Wednesday of the following week clears out before another unsettled pattern kicks in Thursday, April 29.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

47° / 40°
Clear
Clear 0% 47° 40°

Thursday

68° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 68° 46°

Friday

75° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 75° 59°

Saturday

75° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 75° 55°

Sunday

76° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 76° 51°

Monday

82° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 82° 58°

Tuesday

85° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

44°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
44°

43°

5 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

6 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

7 AM
Clear
0%
41°

43°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
43°

46°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

50°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

54°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

57°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

60°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

64°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

67°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

64°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

58°

10 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

11 PM
Clear
0%
56°

53°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
53°

