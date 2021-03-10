We are stable, dry, and warm before we become unsettled next week

The air is improving at this hour and it remains stable and warmer than average. There’s still no rainfall in this extended forecast until we become unsettled next week. In other words, high pressure has a grip on this forecast. Still no rainfall until early next week.

With this stable air mass we can expect more days with smoke, haze, and soot. Pollen will be a contributor to the poor air quality with high levels of tree pollen, grass, and weeds beginning to bloom.

The temperatures will continue to increase closer to 80° and possibly a tad higher this weekend despite the increasing clouds and no rain. The readings won’t return to more average readings until next week when two stronger fronts enter the region, with showers, storms, and of course cooler air.