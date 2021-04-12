We are staying high and dry despite clouds rolling in Tuesday

A weak cool front is slowly moving into this very warm and dry air mass during the afternoon-evening on Tuesday. If anyone is looking for any additional rainfall it’ll be very sparse and light during Wednesday afternoon, Tuesday remains warm and dry.

The cobalt blue sky, however, will not be so bright because we will see increasing high cirrus clouds. These high cirrus clouds are not the dense type but are thin enough to reradiate the heat, which means the temperatures will surpass the mid-80s we have today and possibly a 90° reading may show up. I’m staying with the upper 80s for most of the region.

The extended forecast Thursday through Saturday will be a bit unsettled for the southeast. The latest runs indicate several fast moving short waves cutting south and east in Alabama and Georgia.

This scenario would bring a passing shower or storm during this period and if it digs father south, then then Columbus-South may be the only locations receiving rainfall. This set-up does not look to be severe thankfully at this time.

The airmass will be seasonal but cooler with these systems, which means we will drop back into the lower 70s for high temperatures and overnight low readings down into the upper 40s to lower 50s.