We are tracking a strong storm system and readings remain warm ahead of this front

WEATHER AWARE: 9 PM-3 AM Friday A squall line is expected to hold up across the region but weaken. The high confidence for tornadoes and damaging winds with severe thunderstorms will be across central Mississippi and north-central Alabama.

Thursday afternoon the clouds increase, with breezy and gusty conditions. Readings will climb into the upper 70s.

We are under the lowest risk(Marginal) and our latest IBM GRAF model is consistent with timing indicating advancing winds ahead of the front, (a squall line) with gusts up to 45mph.

Heavy rain and wind gusts are the primary threat for us as it appears to weaken but we need to watch how this line behaves across our east-central Alabama counties first.

Along this line, we lose daytime heating but we have enough instability along with shear to pop a few thunderstorms and a low-end risk for brief straight-line winds.

The tornado risk is low but at this time the unsettled portion of this line may cause a few weakened trees to topple over.