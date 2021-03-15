 

We are Weather Aware Tuesday and Weather Alert late Wednesday-Thursday AM for severe storms

Weather Aware-Tuesday 2PM-9PM:  MARGINAL RISK 1 out of 5 Cold front #1 Severe weather set-up for damaging winds, hail, and a possible tornado. Right now this front is moving across north central Alabama before it stalls and there is no severe weather yet.

Tuesday afternoon. All subject to change. Hazards for wet roads and storms for treacherous travel, etc. This places our viewers in a Weather Aware Afternoon and evening.

The front will almost stall along I-85 in the morning, a few may be severe, and then pick up momentum and drift southward after midday. This west to east orientation will have energy propagating along the physical front west to east…

Weather 🚨 Alert-Wednesday Late through Thursday Morning:  Enhanced Risk E. Alabama 3 out of 5 Cold front #2 Severe weather set-up for damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Late Wednesday evening in the overnight Thursday, and morning. Confidence high for supercell storms and strong tornado threat. This set-up is our first big severe set-up for 2021.

This front has the classic signature southwest tilt towards the northeast with discreet cells forming ahead of the front and squall line. Tuesday’s front is situated more west to east when it stalls along the northern portion of our high-pressure ridge this is why we are seeing a marginal risk Tuesday. These risks will still need to be taken very seriously for this time of year.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

79° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 79° 62°

Tuesday

74° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 87% 74° 62°

Wednesday

79° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 79° 65°

Thursday

74° / 48°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 92% 74° 48°

Friday

65° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 65° 45°

Saturday

64° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 64° 41°

Sunday

67° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 67° 44°

Hourly Forecast

79°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
79°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
3%
78°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
72°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
14%
66°

65°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
65°

65°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
21%
64°

64°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
64°

63°

6 AM
Showers
41%
63°

63°

7 AM
Showers
50%
63°

63°

8 AM
Showers
58%
63°

63°

9 AM
Rain
67%
63°

64°

10 AM
Rain
63%
64°

67°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
67°

68°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
68°

71°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

72°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
74%
72°

73°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
73°

73°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
73°

73°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
73°

