We are Weather Aware Tuesday and Weather Alert late Wednesday-Thursday AM for severe storms

Weather Aware-Tuesday 2PM-9PM: MARGINAL RISK 1 out of 5 Cold front #1 Severe weather set-up for damaging winds, hail, and a possible tornado. Right now this front is moving across north central Alabama before it stalls and there is no severe weather yet.

Tuesday afternoon. All subject to change. Hazards for wet roads and storms for treacherous travel, etc. This places our viewers in a Weather Aware Afternoon and evening.

The front will almost stall along I-85 in the morning, a few may be severe, and then pick up momentum and drift southward after midday. This west to east orientation will have energy propagating along the physical front west to east…

Weather 🚨 Alert-Wednesday Late through Thursday Morning: Enhanced Risk E. Alabama 3 out of 5 Cold front #2 Severe weather set-up for damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Late Wednesday evening in the overnight Thursday, and morning. Confidence high for supercell storms and strong tornado threat. This set-up is our first big severe set-up for 2021.

This front has the classic signature southwest tilt towards the northeast with discreet cells forming ahead of the front and squall line. Tuesday’s front is situated more west to east when it stalls along the northern portion of our high-pressure ridge this is why we are seeing a marginal risk Tuesday. These risks will still need to be taken very seriously for this time of year.