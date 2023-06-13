6:00 PM Weather Update

5:45 PM Weather Update

5:00 PM Weather Update

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Coming up in The First Alert Forecast there will be multiple rounds of storms. They are circulating in our southern counties around an upper-level stalled low pressure over the Great Lakes region.

It is interacting with a humid air mass and cool air to the north being tapped by these disturbances or low-pressure MCS (Long-lived thunderstorm complexes)…

These storms now and over the next few days are capable of producing up to golf-ball-sized hail