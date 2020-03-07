We have sunshine! And drier conditions to help dry out a bit

This forecast is looking great, with plenty of sunshine and pleasant readings. The next storm system that approaches will be slow moving and have less energy from the previous systems we had this week with all the excessive rainfall.

The river level on the Chattahoochee River has now crested, with just over 30 feet…And will drop below minor flood stage to action stage, so this means you cannot recreate on the Riverwalk.

The weather forecast is fantastic because there is no rain for the weekend and through Monday. The front will meander off towards our west Tuesday through Friday. There will be several weak short waves ahead of the front, which will be enough to send a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm into the region, from what we are seeing right now.