We still score BIG after Friday’s storm sweeps through for weekend events

Friday storm: The forecast is on track between 10am-3pm for a passing cold front that will come through the region. This front will bring mainly showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The good news is that we will see very low severe weather parameters and a few may pop-up farther south but it will remain low.

Friday Night: We should see improving weather as soon as the front passes through the region. In fact, the front appears to be out and the clouds will clear around sunset. We are still looking good for the Broadway Holidays Christmas tree lighting. The winds will change from the southwest to more northwest and becoming breezy. Northwest winds 10-20mph.

Weekend: Saturday we’ll still be breezy at times and sunny with high clouds farther south but increasing for Sunday and Monday from another front but this will be weaker. Chances for rainfall will be limited to a few light showers. Sunny skies return and overnight low temperatures will range from 33-37° and highs into the upper 50s. Callaway Gardens Santa Clause Classic 10K still on par for a good night with overcast skies and 50° at race time.