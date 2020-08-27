Weakening Laura over land but still major weather impacts in the forecast

Weather

Late day showers and storms will be from the most outer bands of Laura. We are not expecting to see severe weather from the northwest portion of Alabama and northern Georgia tonight. Tomorrow the post remnants of Laura will be impacting us with showers and storms in the afternoon. Laura will be at depression strength, with enough energy to ignite a few storms to severe levels. Readings will cool to the upper 80s and lower 90s. A cool front will sag across the region but not enough to scour the humid air out of the region. So the summer pattern continues through next week.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

92° / 75°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 92° 75°

Friday

88° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 88° 75°

Saturday

91° / 74°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 91° 74°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 90° 73°

Monday

87° / 74°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 87° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 73°

Wednesday

91° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
90°

85°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

80°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

84°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

86°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
86°

