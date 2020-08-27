Weakening Laura over land but still major weather impacts in the forecast

Late day showers and storms will be from the most outer bands of Laura. We are not expecting to see severe weather from the northwest portion of Alabama and northern Georgia tonight. Tomorrow the post remnants of Laura will be impacting us with showers and storms in the afternoon. Laura will be at depression strength, with enough energy to ignite a few storms to severe levels. Readings will cool to the upper 80s and lower 90s. A cool front will sag across the region but not enough to scour the humid air out of the region. So the summer pattern continues through next week.
