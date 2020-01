The cold will never stop these Pine Ridge students from completing their weather station we started at the end of last year. Today was a briefing on what we learned as part of the S.T.E.A.M. initiative led by our Pine Ridge 4th grade leaders.

There will be thorough documentation and calculation as these students will track weather data and so much more! Hats off to a job well done and all the support from the grandparents and teachers.