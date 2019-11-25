Weather 101: Thanksgiving Climatology

Thanksgiving is the fourth Thursday in November after Congress passed a resolution back in 1941 declaring such. Before the resolution was passed, Thanksgiving typically occurred on the last Thursday of the month.
Here’s a look at Columbus, Georgia’s Thanksgiving Climatology and what we’re supposed to see on that day.
- Normal High: 65
- Normal Low: 42
- Warmest High: 79 (11.22.1979, 11.28.1985)
- Warmest Low: 65 (11.28.1985)
- Coldest High: 48 (11.23.1972)
- Coldest Low: 25 (11.26.1970, 11.28.2013)
- Most Rainfall: 1.70″ (11.28.1963)
- Most Snowfall: 0″
Thanksgiving 2018: 63/33 0.00″
Thanksgiving 2017: 69/44 0.00″