Weather 101: Thanksgiving Climatology

Weather 101 with the First Alert Weather Team

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thanksgiving is the fourth Thursday in November after Congress passed a resolution back in 1941 declaring such. Before the resolution was passed, Thanksgiving typically occurred on the last Thursday of the month.

Here’s a look at Columbus, Georgia’s Thanksgiving Climatology and what we’re supposed to see on that day.

  • Normal High: 65
  • Normal Low: 42
  • Warmest High: 79 (11.22.1979, 11.28.1985)
  • Warmest Low: 65 (11.28.1985)
  • Coldest High: 48 (11.23.1972)
  • Coldest Low: 25 (11.26.1970, 11.28.2013)
  • Most Rainfall: 1.70″ (11.28.1963)
  • Most Snowfall: 0″

Thanksgiving 2018: 63/33 0.00″

Thanksgiving 2017: 69/44 0.00″

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories