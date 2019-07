Eye on the Storm | Meteorologists from the northeast down to Georgia discuss El Niño will affect the number of hurricanes this season | cbs17.com/eye-on-the-storm Posted by WNCN on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

In case you missed it, here’s WNCN’s Eye on the Storm. Meteorologist Bill Reh from WNCN was joined by our own Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald to talk about El Niño and how other tropical storms develop and affect different parts of the country.

T.J. Del Santo from WPRI hopped on the show too, helping explore the different effects storms have on our home region and abroad.