WEATHER ALERT: 6AM/5CST-2PM/1CST for Flash Flooding & Isolated Severe Storms

Enhanced risk now for this morning…Severe storms entering western Alabama

Now through 6am EST the weather is merely all rain with embedded significant storms, meaning winds up to 40 mph, only with these storms and excessive rainfall, with an additional 2-4″… This is still the primary hazard, with localized flash flooding. The severe thunderstorm threat still remains at any given time ahead of the front and along the front itself between the hours of 6am ET through 2pm ET as this storm system exits out of the region.

Post cold front: The system will have wrap around moisture with scattered light rain through mid-morning, then all sunshine Friday afternoon. A few snow flurries around the Atlanta metro north to the Georgia mountains. Much cooler and breezy headed into the weekend…