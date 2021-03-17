WEATHER ALERT: As severe storm system sweeps in, stay vigilant while tornado watches are in effect through East Alabama

A tornado watch issued for a portion of east Alabama through 7 p.m. CDT covers multiple counties including Chambers, Lee, and Macon Counties. Keep in mind this will be the first of many tornado watches that will be issued until this system is out Thursday morning.

The First Alert Weather Team is still keeping an eye on what is expected to be a long-duration weather event. We’ll keep our eyes on the potential severe weather through Thursday at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, this afternoon we’re still going to need to keep a close watch for any discreet action over East Alabama and the Georgia counties in the WRBL viewing area through 9 p.m. CDT. Our focus will likely be late tonight and into Thursday morning, so we must remain vigilant.

Heading into Thursday morning, the main threats we’re checking on will be tornadoes, though some could be significant or have longer tracks, along with damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding.