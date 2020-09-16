WEATHER ALERT: Sally has begun, treacherous weather expected in the overnight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Sally is lifting north/north east and weakening from a tropical storm to a depression over the next several hours. Each hour, the weather will deteriorate into windy conditions with gusts up to 45 miles per hour across East Central Alabama, and 25-35 mph winds in West Central Georgia.

Soaking rains from three to six inches in a six hour period coupled with breezy and gusty conditions into Thursday morning will lead to hazardous conditions, with trees toppling over, small branches snapping onto powerlines, and slick roads.

We can still expect a severe component with a potential for weak spin-up tornadoes possibly in the overnight from Columbus, Ga. all going southward. Flash flooding in low lying areas will continue into the early morning hours, possibly even as the storm passes as some small streams and creeks will have swift-moving water in them.

The system should clear the local area on Thursday afternoon, with the worst portion of the storm lifting out but we will continue to have breezy conditions as a cold front forces Sally’s energy out of the region.

We expect a preview of fall for sure this weekend, with overnight lows dipping behind this front down into the upper 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 67°
Periods of heavy rain and windy
Periods of heavy rain and windy 100% 68° 67°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 90% 77° 68°

Friday

84° / 68°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 84° 68°

Saturday

72° / 58°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 72° 58°

Sunday

72° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 57°

Monday

73° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 73° 55°

Tuesday

75° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 75° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

6 PM
Rain/Wind
90%
68°

68°

7 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
68°

69°

8 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
69°

70°

9 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

70°

10 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

70°

11 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

71°

12 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

71°

1 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

72°

2 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
72°

72°

3 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

4 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

5 AM
Rain
100%
72°

73°

6 AM
Rain
90%
73°

73°

7 AM
Rain
90%
73°

72°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

72°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

73°

10 AM
Light Rain
60%
73°

73°

11 AM
Showers
50%
73°

74°

12 PM
Showers
50%
74°

75°

1 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

2 PM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

3 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

4 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

5 PM
Showers
40%
77°

Trending Stories