WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely overnight

WEATHER ALERT: 1am – 5am (Entering East Alabama and Exiting our region around 5AM) this will be the most significant portion of this line of rotating storms with embedded thunderstorms with stacked rotation along the line. We will see some tornadoes that form, then south of that cell a bowing and possible spin-up rotation. The air flowing ahead of this we call gradient winds have been clocked to 46mph along this line. Gusts to 29 right now. Power outages will likely follow…Please inform folks to make their action plan now and calm those who are anxious… This helps us all out…A clear head and a plan will get everyone through this in the overnight. We will be live streaming on WRBL.com…Facebook WRBL, WRBL News APP, WRBL Radar APP (add push notifications)…Also Q 107.3 FM and all other PMB simulcasting when necessary.