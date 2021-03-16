 

 

WEATHER ALERT: Wednesday PM and Thursday morning set-up for the first big outbreak of 2021

UPDATE:

LONG DURATION EVENT: Weather 🚨 Alert-Wednesday PM through Thursday 11AM:  Enhanced and close to Moderate Risk E. Alabama 3 & High Risk possibly being added 4 out of 5 This is a stronger cold front #2.

At the time of this update severe thunderstorms are pounding portions of Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle.

These storms are part of the super cell variety and discreet, which indicates this system is strengthening and will be impacting us indirectly Wednesday afternoon and directly Thursday morning.  

Severe weather set-up: Damaging winds, hail, and strong tornadoes (possible long track).

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: 3:00-8PM (Watching Discreet Cells)  

THURSDAY: 2AM-11AM(Discreet cells first then physical frontal induced storms) the frontal being the most potential to be strong and damaging.

Confidence high for supercell storms and strong tornado threat along the front 6AM-11AM. This set-up is our first big severe set-up for 2021.

*This front has the classic signature southwest tilt towards the northeast with discreet cells forming ahead of the front and squall line. These risks will still need to be taken very seriously for this time of year.  

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

59° / 58°
Light Rain
Light Rain 0% 59° 58°

Wednesday

75° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 75° 66°

Thursday

72° / 46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 93% 72° 46°

Friday

62° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 62° 43°

Saturday

62° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 62° 38°

Sunday

67° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 67° 42°

Monday

72° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 72° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
60°

60°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
60°

60°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
60°

62°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
62°

62°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
62°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

5 AM
Cloudy
17%
62°

62°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
62°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
62°

63°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
63°

63°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
63°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
62°

63°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
63°

66°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
66°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
69°

71°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
71°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
73°

74°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
74°

74°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
74°

74°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
74°

75°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
75°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
72°

71°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
71°

70°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
70°

