WEATHER AWARE: 4am-10am expect brief heavy rainfall, isolated strong storms, may become severe

The severe weather threat is across north central Alabama in the overnight. A Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of north central Alabama, including Birmingham.

The winds and heavy rainfall will be the main culprit, then a squall line will be the main focus for strong winds, with a few storms along the front, with the potential for damaging wind, torrential rain, and isolated tornadoes.

Readings will be at their peak at 69° and when the front passes through early afternoon the temperatures will begin to fall quickly, down into the lower 60s and 50s by sunset…Friday morning it’ll be colder, with upper 30s, starting out cloudy, and then it will become breezy and sunny for the remainder of Valentine’s Day.

This same front will stall in the western Gulf of Mexico and lift back north ahead of the next cold front across Texas. This system in the Gulf will interact with the cold front and bring clouds and occasional showers back into the region. This cold front will stall across the region and readings will warm again, with a few showers each day next week. Timing:4am-10am window, with heavy rain and wind with some weakening in the News 3 viewing area.