Weather Aware: A few bands from Sally will bring us showers and storms

We’ll be watching Hurricane Sally closely today as it continues to move in the northern Gulf coast. Outer bands from Sally will begin to move up late this afternoon and evening and a few of these may be strong to severe and contain heavy rainfall. These bands will continue off and on overnight as Sally slowly moves toward the Mississippi/Alabama coast line.

At the moment it appears that Sally will make landfall Wednesday morning as a hurricane along the MS/AL coast and then slowly curving to the north and northeast. We will begin to feel the impacts of this by Wednesday afternoon with a few storms that may become strong or severe in our southwestern counties where we have a marginal risk for severe weather. Primary threats will be brief spin up tornadoes which are common as tropical systems move inland. From here rain will continue to move to the northeast and cover the entire area, this will continue into Thursday.

Despite the small severe risk, the biggest threat remains very heavy rain with areas in Alabama reviving more than 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for this area through Thursday morning. This heavy rain will continue to push into Georgia as well and up to 4 inches of rain will be possible. While there is no Flash Flood Watch yet, these areas could also experience flooding so staying Weather Alert is extremely important.

A cold front will pick up the remnants of Sally by Friday and begin to push the system out of the area, this will allow calmer weather to move in by the weekend.