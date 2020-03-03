WEATHER AWARE: All day Wednesday through Thursday late morning, heavy rainfall and storms

W

We will see this boundary stalled across our southern counties tomorrow-Thursday early. The strong surface low out west will track along this line and leading up to it will send several strong waves of heavy rainfall, flash flooding, being our primary threats, and of course the threat of damaging wind and isolated tornadoes, with wave after wave of bow echoes, with significant winds at times and occasionally weak spin-up tornadoes.

*Just want folks to know this set-up is not like March 3, 2019 but will have many on edge and rightfully so because of the timing. This is not unusual this time of year but the volatility from last year was a 5 out of 5 and this is a 1.5-2 out of 5. Not official but my simplistic way of illustrating perspective. All it takes is 1, of course.