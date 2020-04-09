Weather Aware: Another morning wave not as potent but we need to watch before we see the sun shine

Weather aware today for the potential for a few scattered strong to severe storms between 3-9PM, storms that move in will have the potential for damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat for today is low but not zero therefore and isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Despite the chance for storms, temperatures today will be in the low 80s.

A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into early Thursday morning but by the late morning and afternoon clouds will be decreasing and we’ll see some sun. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s.