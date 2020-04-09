Weather Aware: Another morning wave not as potent but we need to watch before we see the sun shine

Thursday morning we need to watch 6AM-10AM: The second round may speed up but at this time it appears to weaken from the second wave coming out of northern Alabama into northwest Georgia in the overnight. If models even hint at this holding up we need to be weather aware for this morning for gusty winds, possibly damaging with isolated hail or a weak spin-up tornado.
WEEKEND: The weather looks good otherwise for the remainder of Thursday and most of Friday and Saturday with cooler temperatures by Friday into the upper 60s for highs overnight lows in the low 40s. breezy and gusty.
We also need to be weather alert for Sunday afternoon but as the latest models have it, it appears to be between 7 PM and midnight the primary hazard would be tornadoes and strong damaging wind from a much stronger area of low pressure compared to our last tornado outbreak. Rainfall will total up to 3″ and greater, with possible flash flooding.
Timing will change for Sunday’s storm system so we need to remain weather alert on Easter Sunday for the latest weather updates.