WEATHER AWARE Thursday AM:
This window for severe weather will be mainly for isolated damaging wind and also a possible tornado or two.
3am-9am in the broad window now, which may lessen to 4 hours but consider this Weather Aware, at this time. I’ll update if this changes.
We need to watch if any discreet cells move southwest to northeast in the areas below for marginal and slight risks.
This is classic for a jet streak forming and with hardly any instability you can still get good rotation with these storms and damaging wind.
It appears that the warm sector remains across central and east for most of the morning, so half of our viewers will be in the risk areas.
Better weather will follow this weekend, finally!
Weather Aware before sunrise but the storm clouds part in time for a sunny weekend
