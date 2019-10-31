WEATHER AWARE: Cold front could bring a few strong storms between 11 AM to 3 PM.

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible during the morning commute but the best chance for showers and storms will be along a cold front that will move through during the mid-morning and early afternoon. A few storms along the front have the potential to be strong with damaging winds and heavy rain the primary threat, once the front slides through storm chances will quickly end.

Temperatures behind the front will quickly drop into the 50s by 5 PM and even cooler by the time for trick or treating so be sure to bring a jacket for the evening commute. Winds today will be gusting to around 25 mph so it will also feel cooler than the actual temperature

Grab the coats for Friday morning as temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s, winds will still be gusty so it will feel like the low 30s for most but a few locations may have wind chill values in the upper 20s. Sunny and cool for the afternoon with highs in the low 60s, beautiful to end the week.