 

WEATHER AWARE: Damaging wind threat with strong to severe storms Wednesday 3-9 PM

A strong cold front currently on its way to the southeast bringing a threat of strong to severe storms ahead of it while ushering in some much colder air behind the front for the end of the week.

WEATHER AWARE: The greatest threat for strong to severe storms will be between 3-9 PM as the line approaches from the east. With temperatures climbing to near 80 with daytime heating we anticipate the squall line to intensify as it reaches our east Alabama counties. We will watch from bowing segments within the line as this will be the biggest concern for potential straight line wind gusts. There is a low end tornado risk that we will have to watch out for as well.

Once the frontal system is through temperatures will start to drop like a rock. With the strong nature of the cold front, winds will kick up out of the northwest too making Thursday a very chilly day although the sun will be shining. Friday will likely be the coldest morning with many areas teetering the freezing mark with patchy frost possible into Saturday morning.

Some good news in this forecast as we start to warm up temperatures are back into the mid to low 70s by Easter Sunday and we look to stay dry through the beginning of early next week.

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

75° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 75° 63°

Wednesday

82° / 41°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 72% 82° 41°

Thursday

55° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 55° 34°

Friday

58° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 58° 34°

Saturday

65° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 65° 39°

Sunday

72° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 72° 45°

Monday

77° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

72°

8 PM
Cloudy
21%
72°

70°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
70°

69°

10 PM
Showers
40%
69°

68°

11 PM
Showers
43%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
16%
64°

65°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
65°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

10 AM
Cloudy
17%
69°

70°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
70°

72°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
72°

75°

1 PM
Cloudy
17%
75°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

79°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
79°

80°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
62%
80°

74°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
74°

