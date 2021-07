WEATHER AWARE: 11am – Sunset 🌅 -Dangerous heat: Heat advisory with heat index values soaring up to 108 degrees, with an outdoor temperature of 100 degrees.

This Saturday we will see higher humidity and a Extreme Heat Watch which means a heat index values approaching 110+ degree.

The human body will succumb easily to heat illnesses such as heat stroke if you are not properly hydrated or taking frequent breaks out of the heat.

