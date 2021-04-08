Weather Aware Days: There is a severe weather set-up for Friday AM and Saturday AM, tracking it now

REST OF TODAY: The severe threat has shifted farther south and across Tennessee and the mid-West and across the Florida Panhandle. There’s just enough energy for a few pop-up storms this afternoon and late evening but not severe and we are good for the rest of tonight.

Friday WEATHER AWARE: Timing appears to be late morning through early afternoon. These storms appear to be lifting from the south and west across the region. 9AM-2PM…East Alabama counties slight risk or 2 out of 5 and the remainder marginal risk for confidence for severe storms, 1 out of 5.

Storm Prediction Center-Convective Outlook

Saturday WEATHER AWARE: Timing appears to be Early overnight Midnight-2AM and again Late AM There is a stalled-out front with strong outflow boundaries that will move west to east across the region during the day Saturday through 2PM.

The rest of the day appears to be quiet…Whew!

NEW Update:

The front since last night continues to sag farther south, which would mitigate coverage to only our very southern counties. All hazards expected with each wave, including damaging wind, large hail, isolated tornados are likely, with brief heavy rainfall. This is now a slight risk or 2 out of 5.

Sunday AM: The final portion of the front will sweep through and looks to be light rainfall in the afternoon before it clears on Monday, with plenty of sunshine…

*Expect better timing on Day 2 and 3 as we get closer to the event.