WEATHER AWARE: Disruptive storms by Saturday afternoon

COLUMBUS, GA- Overcast skies we saw this afternoon will lead way for stray showers into the overnight ahead of tomorrow’s frontal system.

TOMORROW (SATURDAY): WEATHER AWARE– Our area is under a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon. Timing will be from 11am-7pm, with the primary timing being mid-late afternoon at about 4pm.

RISKS include strong to severe storms, damaging winds, heavy rain at times, and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out. Although, the probability of these threats remain low at this time.

By Saturday night, stray showers will be all that is left of this system, which will linger into Sunday morning as well.

By Sunday afternoon, skies will clear to be mostly sunny and dry. Saturday’s cold front will allow temperatures to drop back into the high 50s.

Monday, late evening/overnight showers will return leading into isolated showers expected throughout the day on Tuesday.

By Wednesday afternoon and through Friday, sunny skies will return with temperatures becoming more seasonal.