WEATHER AWARE: Friday late morning and all afternoon

WEATHER AWARE FRIDAY: Late morning throughout the entire Friday afternoon and early evening.

The set-up starts with a warm front lifting in from the Gulf and now it appears to be more likely to lift as far north as Columbus with the strong surface low and upper portion of this system acting like a double barrel low…The caveat will be the temperatures and dewpoints that are not all in favor for lower 70s and needs to be watched by late morning. This will favor a warm sector and an increasing low level jet that we have been looking at the soundings and this would mean extra spin for these storms. At this TIME A MARGINAL RISK IS AT THE LOWER END OF THE SCALE or a 1 out of 5.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this becomes a slight at the warm front southward, so it’s important to watch the position of the warm front ahead of the second front, which will add the extra thrust to warrant a 2 out of 5, with thunderstorms with brief torrential rain, damaging winds, and (meso) type storms with isolated tornadoes. A wait and see.

Saturday morning clouds and breezy west winds and a lingering light shower or two before we see all clearing Saturday afternoon.