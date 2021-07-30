WEATHER AWARE: Heat index values reaching 110°F by Saturday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dangerous heat expected Friday and Saturday as high pressure builds in across the southeast prompting many areas to be placed under heat watches and warnings. With the high heat index values a heat advisory has been issued for the entire News 3 for Friday and Saturday. Some of our Georgia counties have been placed under an Excessive Heat Watch for Saturday. Under an Excessive Heat Watch, heat index values could likely reach 110°F.

Counties included in the Excessive Heat Watch are Harris, Talbot, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Taylor, Schley, Stewart, Webster and Sumter. The last time an Excessive Heat Watch was issued was back during the summer of 2012.

If this isn’t obvious enough, limit your outdoor exposure, drink plenty of fluids, stay in the air conditioning and check on your friends and neighbors.

Rainfall chances are very slim for this afternoon so you’ll have to find a pool, lake or river to cool off from the summertime heat for the next several days. But there is good news as higher rainfall chances make their way back into the forecast for the second half of the weekend and into next week as high pressure breaks down bring a reprieve of the heat. With the rainfall chances increasing we could cool off drastically with highs next week in the mid to upper 80s.