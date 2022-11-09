Above average days are behind us as we gear up for a November tropical system that will impact the southeast over the next several days.

Nicole is currently moving towards the Florida panhandle with a likely landfall along the Treasure Coast overnight into Thursday morning as a category 1 hurricane. Locally for us, we will see very gusty winds along with the outer bands as the system moves northward.

WEATHER AWARE: Thursday and Veterans Day morning expect steady winds and heavy rain. Our Georgia counties all south and east of Columbus will potentially experience tropical storm force winds sustained and even stronger gusts up to 50 mph while the rest of us will see steady winds of 15-30.

Prolonged steady and gusty winds and torrential heavy rainfall will lead to:

Power Outages, Wind Damage, Flash Flooding, and our tornado threat will be mainly central Georgia, but we need to watch the approaching rain bands for a low risk of weak spin-up tornadoes because the track appears to be drifting farther west.