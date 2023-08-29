Bob 5PM Full Weather:

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-

WEATHER AWARE: Idalia’s outer bands are entering all our southern counties. The outer band (s) will trigger showers and a few storms ahead of the rainband lifting northward.

This is from Idalia’s center of circulation and at this trajectory, we can expect strong wind gusts and occasional torrential rainfall, with thunderstorms.

The winds along this line are up to 40 mph, which can be hazardous considering the recent storms and already weakened tree limbs and root systems from stressed trees.

The main threat will be strong wind gusts up to 40 mph associated with the west side of the tropical system. 35-45 steady winds all southeast of Columbus.

The forecast for tornadoes is very low and mainly across southeast Georgia. The air behind this system is cooler and less humid, despite a few lingering showers and a few storms in the region from a weak trough stalled out behind Idalia, Friday morning…Drier and Sunny for the weekend.