WEATHER AWARE: Impacts from Tropical Storm Fred will move in later tonight into Tuesday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall along the Florida Gulf coast this evening and we’ll begin to feel the impacts tonight into Tuesday morning.

This Morning: No major concerns for our morning commute, expect temperatures to stay steady with most of the News 3 viewing in the low to middle 70s.

This Afternoon: Clouds will begin to increase as Tropical Storm Fred nears the Florida Gulf coast. A few isolated showers and storms associated with the outer bands of Fred will be possible, high temperatures only reaching the low to middle 80s due to clouds and the chance for rain.

This Evening: Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall between 6-7 PM EDT near Panama City Florida with winds around 60 mph. Most of the impacts will be felt along the coast but as Fred moves inland the threat for severe weather will begin to increase across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Timing: At the moment, heavy rain, wind and the threat for isolated tornadoes will be possible from 12 AM through 9 AM EDT Tuesday.

Threats: Heavy rain with some locations picking up 2-4 inches of rain and locally heavy amounts. Strong winds will be possible as well with gust between 30-40 mph and isolated gust up to 50. As with any tropical system that makes landfall, isolated spin-up tornadoes can’t be ruled out.