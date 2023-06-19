Columbus, Ga (WRBL)– We are Weather Aware today with multiple rounds of showers and storms throughout the day. The first round ending later this morning, and after a brief break from the rain, storms return early this afternoon. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, and our primary threats are still strong winds and hail. Temperatures will be cooler today with readings in the low to mid 80s.

After a dry start tomorrow, this low pressure system will circle back and bring another round of storms tomorrow afternoon. Readings will once again be in the lower 80s.

The rest of the week will remain unsettled with storms possible everyday. Temperatures will continue to cool into the lower 80s on Thursday. However, readings will quickly rebound into the upper 80s by next weekend.