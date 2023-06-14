Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Weather aware Wednesday for strong to severe storms. We’ll likely see several rounds of storms, one in the morning, another by the afternoon and the last round late Wednesday evening.

Forecast update:

We now have a Level 4 or moderate risk for Columbus and areas south, enhanced risk or level 3 remains for others.

All weather hazards (hail, damaging winds, tornadoes) are possible today, especially with storms that arrive during the afternoon and evening. Winds can reach up to 70mph and baseball sized hail is possible with some storms. Please make sure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings if they are issued.

Heavy rain will also be a factor, with a Flood Watch for the entire News 3 viewing area through Thursday evening.