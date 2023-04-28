6:00PM

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- The remainder of this evening is looking great! The skies will remain mostly clear, with our next storm system positioned over central and eastern Texas later tonight when it picks up steam and advances east. Isolated severe storms are along this line and the first impacts will be felt late Saturday night across our southernmost counties with our first wave of storms.

Saturday Morning-Afternoon: All morning and afternoon activities still looking good; consistent, with our First Alert Forecast.

WEATHER AWARE Saturday Evening (First Wave): 5 PM-9 PM will be the first wave kicked up well ahead of the low-pressure system.

WEATHER AWARE Sunday Morning (Second Wave): 2 AM-5 AM after this the low-pressure system will be nearly overhead with gusty conditions and rain through 11 AM Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon through Friday morning, the weather looks good but then becomes unsettled for the weekend.