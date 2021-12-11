Weather Aware Saturday, Beautiful Sunday

11:50 AM EST UPDATE: Weather aware now through 10 PM, storms may form out ahead of the cold front and these may become severe rather quickly. Warm and muggy conditions combined with a little bit of spin in the atmosphere means that a few storms ahead of the line may produce brief spin up tornado.

We are Weather Aware this afternoon and evening, from 3pm to 10pm, for the possibility of some severe weather. The main threats this afternoon will be from damaging wind gusts, but we can’t completely rule out a risk for a spin-up tornado, or some localized flooding.

The threat for severe weather will start out in East Alabama as early as 3pm, eventually making its way into the Columbus/Phenix City area by 5pm, and then our West Georgia counties until 10pm at the latest.

Sunday though looks much better. By early Sunday morning, the clouds left over from the system will be moving out and making way for a beautiful Sunday, although it will be a bit cooler, with highs only in the low 60s, which is actually where we should be this time of year.

It stays cool for Monday, then the warmth returns with temperatures back into the mid 70s by Thursday and Friday. We do see the possibility for a much bigger cool down next week, but we’ll see if that holds true as we go through this week.

Be safe, stay tuned to WRBL News 3 for the latest severe weather updates, and have a great Saturday! Brian